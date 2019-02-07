POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
No-deal divorce would be spoiler for trade | Money Talks
The UK only has 50 days before it leaves the European Union. British Prime Minister Theresa May went to Brussels after the UK parliament ordered her to re-open Brexit negotiations. But after two years of talks, Britain is still facing the very real prospect of a disastrous no-deal divorce. Paolo Montecillo reports. We unpacked the Brexit battle story with Denis MacShane in London. He served as the UK's Minister for Europe under Tony Blair's Labour government. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK
February 7, 2019
