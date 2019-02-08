February 8, 2019
01:57
01:57
Thai Royal Candidate: Thai princess to run for PM in general election
The King of Thailand says his sister cannot run as prime minister in next month's elections, because it's "inappropriate and unconstitutional". The princess shocked the nation when she announced on Friday, that she would contest the prime ministerial seat. But the King says she is going against the customs and traditions of the country. Natasha Hussain reports. #Thailand #Princess
