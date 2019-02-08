POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul Building Collapse: At least 15 killed and several injured
01:37
World
Istanbul Building Collapse: At least 15 killed and several injured
14 people have now been rescued after an apartment building in Istanbul collapsed on Wednesday. A teenager is the latest person to be pulled alive from the rubble, while seven people are still reported missing. 15 people were killed in the disaster and several injured, the cause of which is not yet known. Christine Pirovolakis has this report. #BuildingCollapse #Istanbul #IstanbulBuildingCollapse
February 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?