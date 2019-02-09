World Share

Russia Remote Village: Vanishing ice increasing village's isolation

Climate change is melting glaciers in Antarctica and Greenland. But for millions of people, the effects are being felt closer to home, as thousands of rivers and lakes have stopped freezing at the height of winter. For villagers in the remote Russian town of Panozero, the vanishing ice has only increased their isolation. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.