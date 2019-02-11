POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BAFTA Awards 2019: 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' win big in London
A black and white, Spanish language movie made by Netflix has won best film at the British film and Television awards. Roma, which is an emotional portrait of a maid's life during political turmoil in 1970's Mexico also picked up Best Screenplay and Best Director. As Sarah Morice reports the win puts the film in good stead to take out the Oscar in two weeks time. #BAFTA #BAFTA2019 #TheFavourite
February 11, 2019
