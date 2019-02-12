POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and China resume trade talks in Beijing | Money Talks
05:52
BizTech
US and China resume trade talks in Beijing | Money Talks
The United States and China are heading back to the negotiating table to try and iron out their differences on trade. After meetings in Washington last week ended in a stalemate, officials kicked off another round of talks in Beijing. They're inching closer to a March 1 deadline to come to an agreement. If they don't, tariffs on Chinese imports are set to go up. Laila Humairah reports. Matt Maley, Managing Director and Equity Strategist at trading firm Miller Tabak, joined the discussion from Newton, Massachusetts. #USChina #TradeTalks #TradeWars
February 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?