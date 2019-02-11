World Share

Bahraini Refugee: Thai court orders release of Hakeem al Araibi

Bahraini footballer Hakeem al Araibi has been freed from prison in Thailand. That was after Bahrain withdrew its request to have him extradited on an international arrest warrant. Araibi has refugee status in Australia and is expected to arrive home in Melbourne by Tuesday. But as Natasha Hussain reports, Bahrain still wants to pursue legal action against him. #Bahrain #BahrainiRefugee #HakeemAlAraibi