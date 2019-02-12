Pierre Bonnard: The Colour of Memory | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French painter Pierre Bonnard is revered for his use of colour and composition - brightening domestic scenes with a vibrant palette and rich, fluid lines. A new exhibition at the Tate Modern explores the last four decades of the artist's life and his influence on everyone from Mark Rothko to Patrick Heron. One hundred works from this much-loved painter are on display now until the beginning of May. Showcase's Miranda Atty brings us that story, from London. #PierreBonnard #ModernArt #Showcase
February 12, 2019
