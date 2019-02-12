BAFTA 2019 | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

Considered to be the United Kingdom's equivalent of the Oscars, the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards recognize excellence within the English movie industry, as well as Tinseltown's. This year's edition saw two high-concept, international co-productions stealing the limelight: The Favourite and Roma. To delve deeper into the top winners, great surprises and the controversies of the big night of British cinema, Nancy Tartaglione, International Editor of Deadline Hollywood Daily joins Showcase. #Bafta #Cinema #Showcase