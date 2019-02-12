POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Prado Museum turns 200 | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:44
World
Prado Museum turns 200 | Exhibitions | Showcase
Throughout this entire year, Spain is staging celebrations marking two hundred years of a national treasure: the Prado Museum. The Prado has one of the world's finest collections of European art - including masterpieces by Velázquez, Goya and El Greco hanging on its walls. They and many others are all part of a new exhibition titled 'A Place of Memory'. And it's the starting point to kick off the museum's bicentenary celebrations. #Prado #Prado200 #Showcase
February 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?