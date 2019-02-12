POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US lawmakers reach tentative funding deal | Money Talks
07:05
BizTech
US lawmakers reach tentative funding deal | Money Talks
US Democratic and Republican lawmakers have reached a tentative deal on border security funding. The deal could spare hundreds of thousands of federal employees from another government shutdown. But it still needs to be approved by President Donald Trump, and passed by Congress before Friday. Laila Humairah has more on the story. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joined the discussion from Washington DC. #funding #FundingDeal #BorderSecurity
February 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?