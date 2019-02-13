Leonardo da Vinci: The Faces of the Genius | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
500 years on and the world still holds a special fascination with Leonardo da Vinci. Considered one of the greatest creative minds of all time, his contributions went beyond canvasses, into sculpture, architecture, mathematics, and anatomy. So, to honour the fifth centenary of Leonardo's death, two institutions in Madrid are hosting an exhibition which invites visitors into the mind of the genius himself and allows them to see the world the way he saw it. #DaVinci #Madrid #Showcase
February 13, 2019
