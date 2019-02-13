February 13, 2019
08:14
08:14
More Videos
Sweden’s changing views on migrants
Once called a moral superpower for welcoming foreigners, many Swedes are apparently changing their attitudes toward migration. Concerns were raised once again, when last week law enforcement dragged a pregnant woman off a subway train and pinned down on her stomach. We speak to one Swedish activist who says her country has rules one set of rules for white people, and another for black people. #Sweden #migrants #refugees
More Videos