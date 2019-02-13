February 13, 2019
02:12
02:12
European Commission Blacklist: Riyadh added to European Commission blacklist
The European Commission has published a list of 23 countries it says poses a risk because of inadequate regulations against money laundering. Most significantly, Saudi Arabia has been added over concern its financial regulations are not strict enough and raise worries about the possible financing of terrorism. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #SaudiArabia #blacklist #EUblacklist
