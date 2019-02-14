Man Booker Prize loses its sponsor | Literature | Showcase

World Share

Man Booker Prize loses its sponsor

Everything has a price. And whatever you do, you need money to fund your endeavours. And the UK's most prestigious literary prize The Man Booker Prize for Fiction is not exempt from this. Early this year, all hell broke loose after Man Group ended their sponsorship of 18 years. Even questions about renaming it came to surface. But the committee for UK's most revered prize for fiction says all will be well in due course. To talk more about why Man Group pulled its sponsorship after nearly two decades, and what the future holds for one of the world's foremost literary awards, the administrator of the Man Booker International Prize, Fiammetta Rocco joins Showcase.