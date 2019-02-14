POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Parkland Shooting: Survivors lead debate on gun control talks
02:23
World
US Parkland Shooting: Survivors lead debate on gun control talks
Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the worst high school shooting in US history. 17 people, including 14 students were killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As Steve Mort reports, the massacre continues to drive a debate over gun rights in the US during a campaign led by some of the Parkland survivors. #Parkland, #US, #GunPolicy
February 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?