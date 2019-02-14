POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The climate crisis heats up
03:18
World
The climate crisis heats up
From a polar vortex in the US to flooding in Australia, extreme weather is becoming more and more common. A frightening UN report found the last four years have been the hottest on record, and scientists fear that unless we act fast, there won’t be enough time to reverse the devastating effects of climate change. Sandra Gathmann looks at what’s being done and what more needs to happen. #ClimateChange #Antarctica #PolarVortex
February 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?