World Share

Is there enough time to save humanity?

What do you think poses the biggest threat to humanity? War? Terrorism? Nuclear weapons? In reality it’s probably climate change. The United Nations has revealed that the past four years have been the hottest on record. And the 20 warmest years in history have all happened in the past 22. So with climate change escalating fast, do we have enough time to save ourselves? Guest: Diana Urge-Vorsatz Vice chairwoman of UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Karsten Haustein Oxford University's climate system and policy researcher #humanity #SavingHumanity #NuclearWeapons