POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
FIFA eWorld Cup: Football competition growing annually
03:59
World
FIFA eWorld Cup: Football competition growing annually
eSports continues to grow at a rapid pace. It's become such big business that football's world governing body FIFA is investing tens of millions of dollars to promote the virtual side of the beautiful game. While competitors are getting younger; the winner's cheques are getting bigger. Robin Adams was at the latest stop on the gaming calendar, the Fifa eClub World Cup in London. #FIFA #eWorldCup
February 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?