BizTech
Russian man beats snow using hay-powered car | Money Talks
Modern cars have the latest technology, from touch-screen consoles to automatic cruise control. But freezing temperatures and icy roads in some parts of the world can render even the fanciest of cars useless. One Russian school teacher didn't let the weather snow him under and created his own unique vehicle, with an old-school twist. But it's not powered by fuel, battery or gas... Usmaan Lone reports. #Russia #snow #IcyRoads
February 14, 2019
