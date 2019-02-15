New York and the Punk Scene | Music | Showcase

World Share

Every decade can be defined by the music splashed across the airwaves. In the 1950s it was bebop. The sixties ushered in the British Invasion. While the nineties saw the rise of Seattle-based guitar-fueled grunge. But before that, in the seventies and eighties, a new sound was coming out of New York. It captured the gritty rebellious-ness of a city that never slept. One, that was on the cutting edge of underground culture. And now, one of the scenes' main influencers has released a book which captures the spirit of those days like never before.