What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Why do France’s Yellow Vests want Macron to quit?

After months of protests that have crippled France, President Macron launched what he calls a Grand Debate in town halls across the country to hear people’s grievances. We debate if this will be enough to satisfy protesters, or will their keep demanding he step down. #GiletsJaunes #yellowvests #Macron Guests: Alexandra Pauliat Executive producer of TRT World’s ‘Off The Grid’ documentary series Alexis Poulin Founder of the 'Modern World' news website