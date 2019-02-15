POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What does the future hold for the Free Syrian Army?
04:30
World
What does the future hold for the Free Syrian Army?
Free Syrian Army could potentially play a leading role if Turkey's military campaign to clear the YPG terror group goes forward. The Free Syrian Army was one of the first to take up arms against Bashar al Assad, but their journey hasn't been a smooth one. Guests: Yaser Tabbara Senior Fellow at Omran Centre Murat Yetkin Former editor-in-chief at Hurriyet Daily News #Syria #Sochi #FreeSyrianArmy
February 15, 2019
