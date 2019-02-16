Spain to hold general election on April 28 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Spain to hold general election on April 28

Spain is heading for its third general election in four years. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for a snap election on April 28th. That is after Catalan lawmakers joined right-wing parties in rejecting his national budget. His minority Socialist government holds just 84 of the 350 seats in parliament, and relies on small Catalan parties to pass legislation. They voted against his fiscal bill in protest of separatist leaders being put on trial for the 2017 attempt to secure Catalonian independence. Sanchez took office in June following the ousting of former prime minister Mariano Rajoy. Opinion polls show no single party can win a majority, adding to uncertainty in the European Union's fourth-largest economy. For more on the story, joining us from London is Florian Hense. He is a Europe economist at Berenberg Bank, Germany's oldest private lender. #Spain #SpainElection #April28