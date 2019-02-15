POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
No deal between US, China after week-long talks | Money Talks
05:40
BizTech
No deal between US, China after week-long talks | Money Talks
The United States and China have wrapped up two-days of high-level talks in Beijing, but with no signs of an amicable trade war deal being reached. Tweeting before a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Treasury Secretary called the talks 'productive', but did not give details on progress made. Negotiations are set to continue in Washington next week, with the Chinese president re-affirming his commitment to reach a 'mutually beneficial deal'. The two economic giants have been locked in a tariff war for almost a year, and are trying to reach an agreement before March 1st. If not, the US has said it will bump up tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. For more on the story we spoke to our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Washington. #USChina #TradeTalks #TradeWars
February 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?