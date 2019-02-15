POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
THE INFLUENCERS! They helped sell out a mystery event - so how earth did they do it?
They're the bevy of beauties that helped sell out a festival before it even had a lineup! And it could land them in legal hot water. What was it about the marketing behind FYRE Festival that made it seem to good to miss out on? And how much power do social media influencers have when it comes to plugging a product on their Instagram feed? #Nexus #influencers #FYRE
February 15, 2019
