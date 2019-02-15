POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
FYRE FAIL! Why is everyone talking about a failed festival in the Bahamas?
26:31
World
FYRE FAIL! Why is everyone talking about a failed festival in the Bahamas?
It was meant to be the moment Instagram came to life; a luxurious music festival in the Bahamas with super models, gourmet food and world class music. But just like Instagram, away from the filters the reality was drastically different! One attendee tells us about the chaos and why he sued the founder for $5million. Billy McFarland is now in jail after admitting fraud, but just how did so many people fall for it? Nexus finds out. #FYRE #Bahamas #MusicFestival
February 15, 2019
