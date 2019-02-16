POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Ghana's Year of Return

07:07

World
07:07
World
DC Direct: Ghana's Year of Return
It’s been 400 years since the beginning of the transatlantic slave trade, but one African nation is reaching out to the descendants of those lost to offer them a path back to their ancestors’ homelands. Tune into #DCDirect as we speak with Dr. Mohamed Camara of Howard University, Dr. Kelechi Egwim of Appeal Inc., and Jermaine Nkrumah of Diaspora Network Television to discuss Ghana’s Year of Return 2019. #Ghana #DCdirect #Africa
February 16, 2019
