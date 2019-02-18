World Share

Is Hollywood Doomed: What’s The Future of Movie Making?

The glitz, the glamour, the mega watt stars and the gleaming gold statue - Oscar. But this weekend the awards show hasn't even been able to find a host and the debates around #Metoo and diversity will not go away. With millions glued to streaming services such as Netflix, we wonder if Hollywood as we know it is doomed? Joining us at the Roundtable was film critic Christopher Hooton; Akua Gyamfi journalist and founder of ‘The British Blacklist’, an online platform for black talent; and Gabriella Geisinger, arts and culture journalist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Hollywood #Oscars #Netflix #Metoo