West Bank Schools: Israeli drills limit Bedouin access to schools

In the Oslo II Accords, Israel agreed to withdraw its military from most of the occupied West Bank, including what's known as Area C. But Area C is under exclusive Israeli control, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians there are trying hard just to live their daily lives. Sarah Balter explains how their presence is affecting Bedouin families, and access to education. #WestBank #WestBankSchools #Israel