Australia’s controversial Christmas Island Detention Centre

Last week the Australian government experienced one of its most embarrassing defeats after the opposition managed to pass a bill allowing sick refugees held in offshore detention centres to get medical treatment in Australia. It was the first time in 80 years a sitting government had lost a vote on its own legislation. In apparent retaliation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the reopening of the controversial Christmas Island Detention Centre to protect his country’s borders. Hyder Abbasi reports. #Australia #OffshoreRefugeeCamps #Ireland