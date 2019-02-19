POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should Australia’s Christmas Island Detention Centre be reopened?
14:59
World
Should Australia’s Christmas Island Detention Centre be reopened?
After suffering a rather embarrassing defeat in parliament, which allowed sick refugees held on Manus and Nauru Island to receive treatment on the mainland, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was fuming. Immediately after the loss, Morrison announced that his government would reopen the controversial Christmas Island Detention Centre in a bid to protect his country’s borders. But, with an election around the corner, is this about security or politics? Guests: David Manne Executive director of Refugee Legal David Oldfield Former Conservative politician #AustraliaAsylum #Nauru #ChristmasIsland
February 19, 2019
