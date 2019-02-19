BizTech Share

Honda to shut its British car plant in 2021 | Money Talks

Honda is saying 'sayonara' to its operations in the UK. After 71 years, the Japanese auto giant says it'll be shutting down its flagship car plant in the southwest town of Swindon in 2021. The Honda CEO has denied the decision was driven by uncertainty over Brexit, but it's a fresh blow to the auto industry that's already been spooked by thousands of job cuts. Laila Humairah brings us the details and we’re joined by Justin Cox from Oxford in the UK. He's the Global Production Director at LMC Automotive. #Nissan #Carmaker #Japan