Jeff Koons at the Ashmolean | Exhibitions | Showcase

Until recently, he held the title of 'the most expensive living artist' for his contemporary piece Balloon Dog which sold in 2013 for 58.4 million dollars. He's loved by celebrities. Divides the critics. And has collaborated with everyone from Lady Gaga to Stella McCartney. Jeff Koons is one of the world's most famous contemporary artists. And now in a special collaboration, he's teamed up with the world's oldest public museum, the Ashmolean. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to Oxford to meet the man himself. #JeffKoons #Ashmolean #Showcase