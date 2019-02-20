POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Donald Trump orchestrating a coup against Maduro in Venezuela?
19:00
World
Is Donald Trump orchestrating a coup against Maduro in Venezuela?
US President Donald Trump has threatened Venezuela’s military officials over their support for President Maduro. Maduro has compared the tone of the US president to that of a Nazi. Is such a threat helpful to the opposition who have condemned Maduro and his socialist policies? Guests: Alfred de Zayas Former UN rapporteur Alessandra Polga Spokeswoman for Vente Venezuela Canada Tommaso Della Longa Spokesman for the president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent #Trump #venezuelaCoup
February 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?