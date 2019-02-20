POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Three members of the UK’s Conservative Party quit | Money Talks
05:55
BizTech
Three members of the UK’s Conservative Party quit | Money Talks
Things are heating up for British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the Brexit deadline next month. The job of getting her Brexit plan approved just got more complicated. Hours before she was due to travel to Brussels to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, three members of her Conservative Party resigned. They called her handling of Brexit 'disastrous'. Laila Humairah has the story, Iain Begg joined us to help us unpack the Brexit complecties. He's a European Institute Professorial Research Fellow at the London School of Economics. #ConservativeParty #UK #MoneyTalks
February 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?