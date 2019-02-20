POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Syria Conference: Organizers call for the release of prisoners
02:51
World
Syria Conference: Organizers call for the release of prisoners
Meanwhile an advoacy group is calling for the immediate release of Syrian women and children in regime prisons. More than thirteen thousand women and children were jailed by the regime of Bashar al Assad in Syria., and 7,000 of them remain in the prisons. Rights groups say they have been subjected to torture and are living under brutal conditions. #SyriaConference #prisoners #WarInSyria
February 20, 2019
