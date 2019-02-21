World Share

Diane Arbus: In the Beginning | Exhibitions | Showcase

Diane Arbus was one of the most striking and influential artists of the 20th century, known for her powerful, confronting photographs of faces from all walks of society. Now an exhibition that was first shown at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has come to London's Hayward Gallery. On display are almost 100 photographs from the first seven years of her career. Miranda Atty finds out exactly what it is about this photographer that resonates, from New York to London… #DianeArbus #Twins #Showcase