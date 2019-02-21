POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Sierra Leone need tougher rape laws?
Does Sierra Leone need tougher rape laws?
Over the last year, the number of reported rapes has doubled in Sierra Leone, and a significant number of the victims are children. Activists say many of the perpetrators aren't being punished under current laws. But now President Julius Maada Bio has declared a national emergency and warned that raping a child will not be punishable by life imprisonment. Will it be enough of a deterrent? Guests: Abdulai Baratay Former presidential spokesman Agatha Ada Levi Rainbo Initiative spokeswoman Nicky Spencer-Coker Vice president of Legal Access for Women Yearning for Equality, Rights and Social Justice.
February 21, 2019
