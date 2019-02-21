Turkcell ends 2018 with record revenue growth| Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkcell has wrapped-up 2018 with record earnings. Despite economic challenges and a volatile lira, Turkey's largest mobile operator saw profits soared 300-percent in the final quarter to reach more than 160-million dollars. Revenue was up just over 20-percent to more than one-billion dollars in the same period. CEO Kaan Terzioglu says the firm has transformed into a major player in the digital services market. #Turkey #Telecoms #Smartphone
February 21, 2019
