POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, China reportedly drafting outline of trade deal
08:35
BizTech
US, China reportedly drafting outline of trade deal
The United States and China are reportedly working on a list of commitments to end their trade war. The news comes as negotiators continue their latest round of talks in Washington, after meetings in Beijing last week ended without concrete progress. Laila Humairah takes a look at where the two stand on the most contentious issues. For more on the trade talks, we crossed to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #TradeWar #TradeDeal #TradeTalks
February 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?