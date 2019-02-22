New Contemporaries | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Tacita Dean, Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry... They're big names we know well. But perhaps you didn't know that they all have something in common. Every one of them got their first big break after exhibiting at New Contemporaries - the UK's leading art space supporting new and emerging talents. It's been launching art careers since 1949. And this year there's a new batch hoping to make a living from art. Miranda Atty went to meet them. #Bloomberg #NewContemporaries #Showcase