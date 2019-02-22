POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
IT'S ALL AN ACT! lobbying, dirty tactics, money, control & Hollywood's "golden idol"
25:58
World
IT'S ALL AN ACT! lobbying, dirty tactics, money, control & Hollywood's "golden idol"
How do you get your hands on one of those little statuettes? Talent yes... but also... We hear from an Academy-award nominee who describes being at the Oscars. Plus a critic's view of all the "swag" the studios give you AND an expert who picks movies for film festivals. Watch to the end ...a secret revealed by Homer? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Oscars2019 #Oscars #AcademyAwards
February 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?