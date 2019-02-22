Turkey condemns France’s decision to commemorate the Armenian ‘genocide’

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After years of mistrust and political disputes, Turkey had seen its relations with several European countries improve over the past year. But those improvements were upended with one particular country, France. It recently declared April 24 as a national day of remembrance for what they call, the Armenian genocide. Turkey has long rejected that categorization, arguing that the deaths stemmed from the chaos caused by the first world war and the Ottoman Empire's ensuing collapse. Guests: Meryem Ilayda Atlas Columnist at Daily Sabah Khalid Sid Mohand Investigative journalist at the Justice and Liberties For All Committee #ArmenianGenocide #FrenchAlgeria
February 22, 2019
