World Share

Clergy Abuse Scandal: Vatican sex abuse summit seeks new culture of accountability

Catholic Bishops attending the Vatican's sex abuse summit have been told their decades of cover ups and secrecy has only worsened the crisis. The stern message was delivered by cardinals calling on their colleagues to create a new culture of accountability. But as Sarah Morice reports from the Vatican City, the victims of abuse have little faith the church has any intention of reforming. #SexAbuse #Vatican #CatholicChurch