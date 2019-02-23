POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Repatriating Daesh: Countries reluctant to take back Daesh fighters
02:31
World
Repatriating Daesh: Countries reluctant to take back Daesh fighters
Of the estimated 40-thousand foreigners who went to fight for Daesh in Iraq and Syria, around seven-thousand were from Western Europe. Following the terror group's military defeat, around 800 are now being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria. Both the SDF and President Trump have demanded they be sent home, but as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, European governments are reluctant to take them back. #Daesh #Deash #DaeshFighters
February 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?