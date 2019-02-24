POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Maduro severs diplomatic ties with Colombia
02:11
World

The standoff between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido intensified as the two sides clashed over delivery of humanitarian aid. At least four people died after pro-government militias opened fire on opposition activists who were trying to bring the aid into the country. Maduro also broke off relations with neighbouring Colombia. #Venezuela #VenezuelaCrisis #VenezuelaTurmoil
February 24, 2019
