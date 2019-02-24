POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Clergy Abuse Scandal: Pope says church will bring abusers to justice
Clergy Abuse Scandal: Pope says church will bring abusers to justice
Pope Francis has declared Catholic Church clergy who abuse children are the 'tools of Satan'. He made the comments as he closed an unprecedented summit on church sex abuse. He promised to take action against paedophile priests and those who cover up their crimes. But as Sarah Morice reports from the Vatican, abuse victims are far from convinced things will change. #Pope #Vatican #CatholicChurch
February 24, 2019
