BizTech Share

US delays tariff hike on $200B of Chinese goods | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump says he'll delay a hike in tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods, after talks between the two countries over the weekend resulted in what he called "substantial progress". Chinese stocks cheered at the decision, jumping to their biggest single-day gains since 2015. As Laila Humairah reports, the tariff delay is being seen by many as the first clear step towards a trade truce. And Max Wolff, managing partner of research firm Multivariate, helped us break down the story from New York. #US #tariffs #China