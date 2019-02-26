What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Kashmiri separatist leader speaks out hours before his home is raided

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq joined our debate just hours before his house was raided. He told a spokesman for India’s ruling party that his country’s ‘military occupation has to end’ in Kashmir. India and Pakistan are locked into an escalating showdown following a deadly suicide bombing in the town of Pulwama. It’s now resulting in India firing ‘pre-emptive strikes’ into Pakistani territory. Guests: Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Kashmir’s Separatist Leader Fawad Chaudhry Hussain Pakistan’s Minister of Information Raman Malik Spokesman of India’s Ruling BJP Party #Balakot #PulwamaAttack #Kashmir