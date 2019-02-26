POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kashmiri separatist leader speaks out hours before his home is raided
24:23
World
Kashmiri separatist leader speaks out hours before his home is raided
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq joined our debate just hours before his house was raided. He told a spokesman for India’s ruling party that his country’s ‘military occupation has to end’ in Kashmir. India and Pakistan are locked into an escalating showdown following a deadly suicide bombing in the town of Pulwama. It’s now resulting in India firing ‘pre-emptive strikes’ into Pakistani territory. Guests: Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Kashmir’s Separatist Leader Fawad Chaudhry Hussain Pakistan’s Minister of Information Raman Malik Spokesman of India’s Ruling BJP Party #Balakot #PulwamaAttack #Kashmir
February 26, 2019
